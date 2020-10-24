Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Cloudy with Scattered Rain Ending from West to East.  Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 6:01
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Lows 36-44 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 44 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:08
SATURDAY:  Some Clearing (More Sun Northwest/More Clouds Southeast).  Cool with Highs 54-57.  Winds N/NE 5-15
SAT NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 37-44 (Northwest to Southeast…42-43 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Cool with Highs 53-60 (Northwest to Southeast…56-57 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

