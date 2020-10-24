Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Cloudy with Scattered Rain Ending from West to East. Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 6:01
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows 36-44 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 44 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:08
SATURDAY: Some Clearing (More Sun Northwest/More Clouds Southeast). Cool with Highs 54-57. Winds N/NE 5-15
SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 37-44 (Northwest to Southeast…42-43 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY: Clouds Increasing. Cool with Highs 53-60 (Northwest to Southeast…56-57 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart