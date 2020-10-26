Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Cloudy with Rain Increasing from Northwest to Southeast. Chilly with Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 5:57
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Rain Diminishing. Lows 38-44 (Northwest to Southeast…43-44 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:11
TUESDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Diminishing. Chilly with Highs 50-60 (Northwest to Southeast…52-53 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-10
TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain Early. Lows 42-43.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds Thickening with Scattered Rain Late Mainly Across Western Kentucky. Highs 59-70 (Southwest to Northeast…60-63 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ENE 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart