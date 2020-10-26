Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Cloudy with Rain Increasing from Northwest to Southeast.  Chilly with Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 5:57
OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Rain Diminishing.  Lows 38-44 (Northwest to Southeast…43-44 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:11
TUESDAY:  Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Diminishing.  Chilly with Highs 50-60 (Northwest to Southeast…52-53 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-10
TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain Early.  Lows 42-43.
WEDNESDAY:  Clouds Thickening with Scattered Rain Late Mainly Across Western Kentucky.  Highs 59-70 (Southwest to Northeast…60-63 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds ENE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

