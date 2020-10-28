Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy & Chilly.  Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 5:56
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Lows 40-46 (Northwest to Southeast…44-46 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:12
WEDNESDAY:  Thickening Clouds with Light Rain Moving into Areas Mainly South of the Ohio River Later in the Afternoon.  Highs 60-68 (Northwest to Southeast…62-64 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-10
WED NIGHT:  Cloudy with Rain Increasing from South to North & Turning Heavy After Midnight.  Mild & Turning Windy with Lows 43-58 (Northwest to Southeast…51-54 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Cloudy with Rain, Heavy Early, then Diminishing.  Windy & Cool with Highs 53-66 (Northwest to Southeast…56-61 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

