Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly. Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 5:56

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows 40-46 (Northwest to Southeast…44-46 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:12

WEDNESDAY: Thickening Clouds with Light Rain Moving into Areas Mainly South of the Ohio River Later in the Afternoon. Highs 60-68 (Northwest to Southeast…62-64 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-10

WED NIGHT: Cloudy with Rain Increasing from South to North & Turning Heavy After Midnight. Mild & Turning Windy with Lows 43-58 (Northwest to Southeast…51-54 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain, Heavy Early, then Diminishing. Windy & Cool with Highs 53-66 (Northwest to Southeast…56-61 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 15-25

