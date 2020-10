Frost ADVISORY 1am to 9am Saturday​​

EVENING: Clear & Chilly. Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 5:53

OVERNIGHT: Clear & Chilly with Frost. Lows 33-35. Sunrise 7:15

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 61-63. Winds SE 5-15

SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Turning Breezy After Midnight. Lows 39-44.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Windy & Chilly with Highs 52-57. Winds W/NW 20-30

