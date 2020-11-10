Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Very Warm. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 4:43
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Record Warm Lows of 59-63 (Evansville Record: 57 – 1911). Sunrise 6:26
TUESDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Breezy & Very Warm with Spotty Showers. Near Record Highs of 76-78 (Evansville Record: 78 – 1902). Winds S 10-20
TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Weakening Line of Showers/Few T’Showers Moving in from the West, then Ending After Midnight. Breezy & Not too Cold with Lows of 39-52 (Northwest to Southeast…47-50 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY: Clearing. Highs 60-64. Winds NW/N 5-15
