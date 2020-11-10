Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Very Warm.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 4:43
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Record Warm Lows of 59-63 (Evansville Record: 57 – 1911).  Sunrise 6:26
TUESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Breezy & Very Warm with Spotty Showers.  Near Record Highs of 76-78 (Evansville Record: 78 – 1902). Winds S 10-20
TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Weakening Line of Showers/Few T’Showers Moving in from the West, then Ending After Midnight.  Breezy & Not too Cold with Lows of 39-52 (Northwest to Southeast…47-50 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Clearing.  Highs 60-64.  Winds NW/N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

