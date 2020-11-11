Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for parts of Florida's west coast, including part of the Tampa Bay area, as Tropical Storm Eta starts moving north away from Cuba. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is also keeping an eye on a subtropical storm in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and a tropical wave over the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Storm Watches and Tropical Storm Warnings were issued in parts of Florida on Tuesday evening as Tropical Storm Eta started to move north after stalling out near Cuba.