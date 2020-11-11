Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible Over Illinois). Breezy & Very Warm with Near Steady Temps 70-65. Sunset 4:42
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending from West to East. Breezy & Not too Cold with Lows 39-50 (Northwest to Southeast…47-50 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:27
WEDNESDAY: Clearing from West to East. Highs 58-63. Winds NW/N 5-15
WED NIGHT: Clear. Lows 35-37.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 60-63. Winds NNE 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart