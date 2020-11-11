Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible Over Illinois). Breezy & Very Warm with Near Steady Temps 70-65.  Sunset 4:42
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending from West to East.  Breezy & Not too Cold with Lows 39-50 (Northwest to Southeast…47-50 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:27
WEDNESDAY:  Clearing from West to East.  Highs 58-63.  Winds NW/N 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Clear.  Lows 35-37.
THURSDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Highs 60-63.  Winds NNE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

