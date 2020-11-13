Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Increasing Clouds.  Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 4:40
OVERNIGHT:  Clearing.  Lows 34-38.  Sunrise 6:29
FRIDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Highs 53-58.  Winds NW/N 5-15
FRI NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds Late.  Cold with Lows 29-34 Shortly After Midnight, then Temps Rising Towards Daybreak.
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Moving in during the Morning (More Numerous North & West of Evansville), then Diminishing After Noon.  Breezy with Highs 56-65 (Northeast to Southwest…60-63 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E/S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

