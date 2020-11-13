Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Increasing Clouds. Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 4:40
OVERNIGHT: Clearing. Lows 34-38. Sunrise 6:29
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 53-58. Winds NW/N 5-15
FRI NIGHT: Increasing Clouds Late. Cold with Lows 29-34 Shortly After Midnight, then Temps Rising Towards Daybreak.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Moving in during the Morning (More Numerous North & West of Evansville), then Diminishing After Noon. Breezy with Highs 56-65 (Northeast to Southwest…60-63 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/S 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart