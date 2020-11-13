Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) United Caring Services and the Commission on Homelessness for Evansville and Vanderburgh County have announced that effective Thursday, the community’s White Flag emergency homeless shelter program will primarily occur at the CK Newsome Center for this cold-weather season.

Now in its 10th year, the White Flag program conducted by UCS will include Evansville Rescue Mission (ERM) for the first time. UCS’s White Flag program is made possible every year by the generous support of the Pigeon Township Trustee’s Office.