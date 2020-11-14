Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING:  Mainly Clear & Chilly.  Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 4:39
OVERNIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Lows 29-33, but Temps Rising towards Daybreak.  Sunrise 6:30
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Moving in during the Morning, then Diminishing After Noon (More Numerous North & West of Evansville).  Turning Breezy with Late Day Highs of 55-66 (Northeast to Southwest…60-63 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E/SE 10-20
SAT NIGHT:  Scattered Showers Increasing as a Line of Showers/T’Showers Moves in from the West Late in the Evening, then Ending Overnight followed by Clearing Skies.  Cool & Turning Very Windy with Lows 46-53 (Northwest to Southeast…48-50 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY:  Mostly Sunny & Very Windy.  Highs 57-59.  Winds WSW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

