Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE

EVENING: Mainly Clear & Chilly. Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:39
OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lows 29-33, but Temps Rising towards Daybreak. Sunrise 6:30
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Moving in during the Morning, then Diminishing After Noon (More Numerous North & West of Evansville). Turning Breezy with Late Day Highs of 55-66 (Northeast to Southwest…60-63 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/SE 10-20
SAT NIGHT: Scattered Showers Increasing as a Line of Showers/T’Showers Moves in from the West Late in the Evening, then Ending Overnight followed by Clearing Skies. Cool & Turning Very Windy with Lows 46-53 (Northwest to Southeast…48-50 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Very Windy. Highs 57-59. Winds WSW 20-30
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart