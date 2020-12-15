Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 14, 2020

EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling into the 20s. Sunset 4:31
OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 23-25. Sunrise 6:59
TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Highs 41-46. Winds ENE 5-15
TUE NIGHT: Clouds Thickening with a Mix of Snow/Sleet/Rain Developing After Midnight, Changing to Mainly Rain Across Western Kentucky by Daybreak (Accumulations of Less than 1″ Possible Mainly on the Grass & Mainly Across Southern Illinois & North of the White River). Lows 27-36 (Northwest to Southeast…32-34 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain/Snow Ending. Highs 35-43 (Northwest to Southeast…38-41 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNW 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart