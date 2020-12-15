Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 14, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Temps Falling into the 20s.  Sunset 4:31
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 23-25.  Sunrise 6:59
TUESDAY:  Increasing Clouds.  Highs 41-46.  Winds ENE 5-15
TUE NIGHT:  Clouds Thickening with a Mix of Snow/Sleet/Rain Developing After Midnight, Changing to Mainly Rain Across Western Kentucky by Daybreak (Accumulations of Less than 1″ Possible Mainly on the Grass & Mainly Across Southern Illinois & North of the White River).  Lows 27-36 (Northwest to Southeast…32-34 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain/Snow Ending.  Highs 35-43 (Northwest to Southeast…38-41 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories