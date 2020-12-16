Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 15, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy.  Temps falling thru the 30s.  Sunset 4:32
OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with a Mix of Snow/Sleet/Rain Developing, Changing to Mainly Rain South of the Ohio River.  Minor Accumulations of Less than an Inch on the Grass along with a Few Slick Spots on Bridges & Overpasses Possible Mainly North of I-64 in Illinois & North of the White River in Indiana.  Lows 29-36 (Northwest to Southeast…31-33 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:00
WEDNESDAY:  Cloudy with Scattered Snow North & West/Rain South & East Ending from West to East.  Highs 36-44 (Northwest to Southeast…39-42 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE/NW 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Lows 25-31 (Northwest to Southeast…27-28 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun Mainly Southwest of Evansville.  Highs 34-41 (Northeast to Southwest…38-40 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories