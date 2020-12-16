Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 15, 2020

(NEXSTAR) -- Dec. 21st is the shortest day of 2020, and that's good news if you're planning to scan the night sky for a celestial event that hasn't been seen to this degree since Genghis Khan was alive.

Jupiter and Saturn, the solar system's largest planets, can now be seen creeping closer together in the night sky every evening this week. On the winter equinox, those planets will line up almost perfectly to look like a bright double planet in the night sky.