Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 15, 2020

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy. Temps falling thru the 30s. Sunset 4:32
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with a Mix of Snow/Sleet/Rain Developing, Changing to Mainly Rain South of the Ohio River. Minor Accumulations of Less than an Inch on the Grass along with a Few Slick Spots on Bridges & Overpasses Possible Mainly North of I-64 in Illinois & North of the White River in Indiana. Lows 29-36 (Northwest to Southeast…31-33 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:00
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Snow North & West/Rain South & East Ending from West to East. Highs 36-44 (Northwest to Southeast…39-42 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE/NW 5-15
WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows 25-31 (Northwest to Southeast…27-28 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun Mainly Southwest of Evansville. Highs 34-41 (Northeast to Southwest…38-40 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 5-10
