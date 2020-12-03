Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 2, 2020

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Chilly.  Temps Falling thru the 30s.  Sunset 4:31
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing & Chilly.  Lows 24-26.  Sunrise 6:50
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Sprinkles After Noon.  Highs 43-51 (Northwest to Southeast…46-47 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain Mainly during the Evening.  Lows 30-35.
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain Developing (Best Chance South & East of Evansville).  Highs 42-50 (South to North…45-48 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

