Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 2, 2020

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Temps Falling thru the 30s. Sunset 4:31
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing & Chilly. Lows 24-26. Sunrise 6:50
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Sprinkles After Noon. Highs 43-51 (Northwest to Southeast…46-47 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 5-10
THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain Mainly during the Evening. Lows 30-35.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain Developing (Best Chance South & East of Evansville). Highs 42-50 (South to North…45-48 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/N 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart