Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 22, 2020

EVENING:  Mainly Clear & Cool.  Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 4:35
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Cool.  Lows 38-43 with Temps Rising towards Daybreak.  Sunrise 7:03
WEDNESDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Showers Developing After Noon.  Very Windy & Mild with Highs 57-61.  Winds S 20-30
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers, Ending from West to East Later in the Evening.  Windy with Lows 29-31.
CHRISTMAS EVE:  Clouds with Some Sun.  Windy & Chilly with a Few Flurries.  Highs 32-35.  Winds WNW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

