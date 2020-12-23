Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 22, 2020

EVENING: Mainly Clear & Cool. Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 4:35
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Lows 38-43 with Temps Rising towards Daybreak. Sunrise 7:03
WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing with Showers Developing After Noon. Very Windy & Mild with Highs 57-61. Winds S 20-30
WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers, Ending from West to East Later in the Evening. Windy with Lows 29-31.
CHRISTMAS EVE: Clouds with Some Sun. Windy & Chilly with a Few Flurries. Highs 32-35. Winds WNW 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart