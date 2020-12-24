Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 23, 2020

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Showers (Thunder Possible). Windy & Mild with Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 4:35
OVERNIGHT: Showers Ending (Possibly as a Brief Wintry Mix) from West to East, then Some Clearing. Windy with Lows 27-29. Sunrise 7:04
THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing. Windy & Chilly with a Few Flurries. Highs 33-37. Winds W/NW 15-25
THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds & Cold with a Few Flurries. Lows 12-15.
CHRISTMAS: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Windy & Very Cold. Highs 23-29 (Northeast to Southwest…26-28 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WNW 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart