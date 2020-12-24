Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 23, 2020

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers (Thunder Possible).  Windy & Mild with Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 4:35
OVERNIGHT:  Showers Ending (Possibly as a Brief Wintry Mix) from West to East, then Some Clearing.  Windy with Lows 27-29.  Sunrise 7:04
THURSDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Windy & Chilly with a Few Flurries.  Highs 33-37.  Winds W/NW 15-25
THU NIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Cold with a Few Flurries.  Lows 12-15.
CHRISTMAS:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Windy & Very Cold.  Highs 23-29 (Northeast to Southwest…26-28 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds WNW 15-25

