Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 29, 2020

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Near Steady Temps 35-40. Sunset 4:39

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Cool with Temps Rising thru the 40s. Sunrise 7:06

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Moving in from Northwest to Southeast. Windy & Cool with Highs 48-59 (Northwest to Southeast…54-57 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 15-25

WED NIGHT: Rain, Diminishing from Northwest to Southeast, Possibly Changing to Freezing Rain Overnight Mainly Along & North of the Ohio River. Not too Cold with Lows 29-37 (Northwest to Southeast…32-33 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain (Mainly Along & South of the Ohio River, Possibly Mixed with Freezing Rain) Ending Early. Highs 43-49 (Northwest to Southeast…44-45 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart