Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 29, 2020

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Near Steady Temps 35-40.  Sunset 4:39
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Cool with Temps Rising thru the 40s.  Sunrise 7:06
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Moving in from Northwest to Southeast.  Windy & Cool with Highs 48-59 (Northwest to Southeast…54-57 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NW 15-25
WED NIGHT:  Rain, Diminishing from Northwest to Southeast, Possibly Changing to Freezing Rain Overnight Mainly Along & North of the Ohio River.  Not too Cold with Lows 29-37 (Northwest to Southeast…32-33 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain (Mainly Along & South of the Ohio River, Possibly Mixed with Freezing Rain) Ending Early.  Highs 43-49 (Northwest to Southeast…44-45 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

