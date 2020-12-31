Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 30, 2020

EVENING:  Rain, Ending Northwest of Evansville as a Wintry Mix.  Temps Falling into/thru the 30s.  Sunset 4:40
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Ending as a Wintry Mix from Northwest to Southeast.  Lows 25-31 (Northwest to Southeast…29-31 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:06
THURSDAY:  Some Clearing (More Sun North of I-64).  Highs 41-43.  Winds N/NE 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Cool with Rain Moving in from the South After Midnight.  Lows 36-41.
NEW YEAR’S DAY:  Rain Diminishing to a Few Showers/T’Showers After Noon with Some Clearing.  Windy & Cool with Highs 41-61 (Northwest to Southeast…55-56 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE/SW 15-25 

