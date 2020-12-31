Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 30, 2020

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Cool with Temps Rising into the 40s. Sunrise 7:06WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Moving in from Northwest to Southeast. Windy & Cool with Highs 45-56 (Northwest to Southeast...51-54 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 15-25WED NIGHT: Rain, Diminishing from Northwest to Southeast, Possibly Changing to Freezing Rain Overnight Mainly Along & North of the Ohio River. Not too Cold with Lows 28-36 (Northwest to Southeast...31-32 in the Evansville Metro).THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain (Mainly Along & South of the Ohio River, Possibly Mixed with Freezing Rain) Ending Early. Highs 41-47 (Northwest to Southeast...42-43 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart