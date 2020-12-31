Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 30, 2020

EVENING: Rain, Ending Northwest of Evansville as a Wintry Mix. Temps Falling into/thru the 30s. Sunset 4:40
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Ending as a Wintry Mix from Northwest to Southeast. Lows 25-31 (Northwest to Southeast…29-31 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:06
THURSDAY: Some Clearing (More Sun North of I-64). Highs 41-43. Winds N/NE 5-10
THU NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Cool with Rain Moving in from the South After Midnight. Lows 36-41.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Rain Diminishing to a Few Showers/T’Showers After Noon with Some Clearing. Windy & Cool with Highs 41-61 (Northwest to Southeast…55-56 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE/SW 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart