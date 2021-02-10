Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 10, 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) has activated its State Emergency Operations Wednesday at 6 a.m. at Level 4 operations. The move is in response to the freezing rain hitting the state.

State offices closed Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. State employees able to telecommute and essential employees designated for mandatory operations should continue to report to work as directed by agency management. Employees should direct questions regarding this closure to their management or human resources departments.