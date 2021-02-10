Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 10, 2021

Winter Storm WARNING for most of Southwest Indiana until 6pm ThursdayIce Storm WARNING for All of Western Kentucky until 6pm ThursdayWinter Weather ADVISORY for Southern Illinois until 6pm Thursday
EVENING: Cloudy with Freezing Rain/Sleet Diminishing North of the Ohio River, but Continuing Across Western Kentucky. Temps 30-35. Sunset 5:24
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Freezing Rain/Sleet/Snow (Mainly South of the Ohio River) Diminishing. Lows 22-27. Sunrise 6:44
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Very Cold with a Few Snow Showers. Highs 24-30 (Northwest to Southeast…28-29 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 10-20
THU NIGHT: Some Clearing & Cold. Lows 15-22 (Northwest to Southeast…17-18 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing. Breezy & Very Cold with Highs 23-31 (Northwest to Southeast…27-28 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart