Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 10, 2021

Winter Storm WARNING for most of Southwest Indiana until 6pm Thursday​Ice Storm WARNING for All of Western Kentucky until 6pm Thursday​Winter Weather ADVISORY for Southern Illinois until 6pm Thursday
EVENING:  Cloudy with Freezing Rain/Sleet Diminishing North of the Ohio River, but Continuing Across Western Kentucky.  Temps 30-35.  Sunset 5:24
OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Freezing Rain/Sleet/Snow (Mainly South of the Ohio River) Diminishing.  Lows 22-27.  Sunrise 6:44
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy.  Breezy & Very Cold with a Few Snow Showers.  Highs 24-30 (Northwest to Southeast…28-29 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Some Clearing & Cold.  Lows 15-22 (Northwest to Southeast…17-18 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Breezy & Very Cold with Highs 23-31 (Northwest to Southeast…27-28 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N 10-20

