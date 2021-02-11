Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 11, 2021

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy & Cold with Patchy Freezing Drizzle Possible Across Western Kentucky.  Temps Falling thru the 20s.  Sunset 5:25
OVERNIGHT:  Some Clearing & Cold with Patchy Freezing Drizzle Possible Across Western Kentucky.  Lows 16-22 (Northwest to Southeast…18-20 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:43
FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Breezy & Very Cold with Highs 23-33 (West to East…27-29 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N 10-20
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Cold.  Lows 12-21 (Northwest to Southeast…17-20 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy & Very Cold.  Highs 20-32 (West to East…25-28 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

