Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 11, 2021

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy & Cold with Patchy Freezing Drizzle Possible Across Western Kentucky. Temps Falling thru the 20s. Sunset 5:25
OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing & Cold with Patchy Freezing Drizzle Possible Across Western Kentucky. Lows 16-22 (Northwest to Southeast…18-20 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:43
FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing. Breezy & Very Cold with Highs 23-33 (West to East…27-29 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 10-20
FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cold. Lows 12-21 (Northwest to Southeast…17-20 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Very Cold. Highs 20-32 (West to East…25-28 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNW 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart