Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 12, 2021

Weather

Winter Storm WATCH Sunday Night thru Monday Night​
EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy & Cold.  Temps Falling thru the 20s.  Sunset 5:26
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Cold.  Lows 14-26 (Northwest to Southeast…18-21 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:42
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy & Very Cold.  Highs 19-34 (Northwest to Southeast…25-27 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N 5-15
SAT NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Very Cold.  Lows 7-24 (Northwest to Southeast…12-15 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY:  Mostly Cloudy.  Breezy & Bitter Cold with Scattered Snow Developing Late.  Highs 12-29 (Northwest to Southeast…19-22 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

