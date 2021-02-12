Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 12, 2021

Winter Storm WATCH Sunday Night thru Monday Night
EVENING: Mostly Cloudy & Cold. Temps Falling thru the 20s. Sunset 5:26
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cold. Lows 14-26 (Northwest to Southeast…18-21 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:42
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Very Cold. Highs 19-34 (Northwest to Southeast…25-27 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 5-15
SAT NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Very Cold. Lows 7-24 (Northwest to Southeast…12-15 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Bitter Cold with Scattered Snow Developing Late. Highs 12-29 (Northwest to Southeast…19-22 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart