Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 15, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Winter Storm WARNING until 6am Tuesday​
EVENING:  Cloudy with Snow Ending from Southwest to Northeast.  Total Accumulations of 5-10″ (Heaviest North & West of Evansville) with Lighter 2-5″ Amounts East-Southeast of Evansville. Windy & Bitter Cold with Temps Falling thru the 10s.  Sunset 5:29
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Frigid.  Lows 5-11 (Southwest to Northeast…7-10 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:39
TUESDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun.  Bitter Cold with Highs 16-18.  Winds WNW 5-15
TUE NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing & Frigid.  Lows 9-12.
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Snow Developing, then Increasing Late.  Frigid with Highs 22-26.  Winds NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories