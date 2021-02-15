Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 15, 2021

Winter Storm WARNING until 6am Tuesday
EVENING: Cloudy with Snow Ending from Southwest to Northeast. Total Accumulations of 5-10″ (Heaviest North & West of Evansville) with Lighter 2-5″ Amounts East-Southeast of Evansville. Windy & Bitter Cold with Temps Falling thru the 10s. Sunset 5:29
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Frigid. Lows 5-11 (Southwest to Northeast…7-10 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:39
TUESDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun. Bitter Cold with Highs 16-18. Winds WNW 5-15
TUE NIGHT: Clouds Increasing & Frigid. Lows 9-12.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Snow Developing, then Increasing Late. Frigid with Highs 22-26. Winds NE 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart