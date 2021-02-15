Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 15, 2021

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)-- With the snow wreaking havoc on Tri-State roads, 911 dispatchers have been seeing an uptick of phone calls. Some of the calls they are receiving aren't for an emergency.

Paul Nave, the Owensboro -- Daviess County Central Dispatch 911 director said people are calling in just to ask if certain roads are drivable, which is not an emergency.