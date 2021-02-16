Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 16, 2021

Winter Storm WATCH for Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, & Webster Counties Late Wednesday Afternoon thru Thursday Afternoon​
OVERNIGHT:  Increasing Clouds & Bitter Cold.  Temps Rising thru the 0s.  Sunrise 6:37
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy & Frigid with Scattered Light Snow Developing.  Highs 20-25.  Winds ENE 5-10
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Snow Increasing (More South of the Ohio River) with Some Accumulation Possible by Daybreak, Especially Across Western Kentucky.  Cold with Lows 16-24 (Northwest to Southeast…20-21 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Snow Diminishing (Heaviest South of the Ohio River). Total Accumulations of 1-2″ with Heavier 2-4″ Amounts Mainly Across Muhlenberg & Ohio Counties in Kentucky, and Lighter 1″ or Less Amounts Mainly Across Wayne County in Illinois. Breezy & Very Cold with Highs 26-32 (Northwest to Southeast…29-30 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N/NW 10-20

