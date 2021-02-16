Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 16, 2021

INDIANA (WEHT) - No matter where you live be sure to clean off your car if you are headed out the door. Law enforcement is encouraging everyone to take every precaution necessary when hitting the road. But if you don't clear off your car enough are you breaking the law? State troopers say there is no strict law on making sure your car is cleared.

But something so tedious is also very important to make sure your car is cleared before you take off.Law enforcement said this saves you and others on the road around you. They, however, do want you to clear your windshield and other windows so you can see. They also ask that you clear the lights on your car so you're easily seen.