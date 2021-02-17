Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 17, 2021

Winter Weather ADVISORY for Most of the Tri-State until 6pm Thursday​
EVENING:  Cloudy with Scattered Snow Increasing from South to North.  Cold with Temps Falling thru the 20s.  Sunset 5:31
OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Snow.  Cold with Lows 15-24 (Northwest to Southeast…20-21 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:36
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Snow (Possibly Mixed with Freezing Rain South) Ending in the Morning from Southwest to Northeast (Total Accumulations of 1-3″ with Lightest Amounts Northwest/Heaviest Amounts Southeast). Very Cold with Highs 27-32.  Winds N/NW 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Some Clearing Late.  Frigid with Lows 11-14.
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Frigid with Highs 23-26.  Winds WNW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

