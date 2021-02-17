Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 17, 2021

Winter Weather ADVISORY for Most of the Tri-State until 6pm Thursday
EVENING: Cloudy with Scattered Snow Increasing from South to North. Cold with Temps Falling thru the 20s. Sunset 5:31
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Snow. Cold with Lows 15-24 (Northwest to Southeast…20-21 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:36
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Snow (Possibly Mixed with Freezing Rain South) Ending in the Morning from Southwest to Northeast (Total Accumulations of 1-3″ with Lightest Amounts Northwest/Heaviest Amounts Southeast). Very Cold with Highs 27-32. Winds N/NW 5-15
THU NIGHT: Some Clearing Late. Frigid with Lows 11-14.
FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Frigid with Highs 23-26. Winds WNW 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart