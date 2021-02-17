Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 17, 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Students at the University of Evansville have spent the last couple of days shoveling driveways. Those students are putting some of that money in their own pockets, but they are making sure a portion goes to a good cause.

"We saw the snow storm coming in and a group of us at UE thought ‘hey we maybe could make some money going out and shoveling,’ and then we got to thinking some of the groups we work with and volunteer with during the year, we weren't able to do because of (coronavirus) and so we thought maybe we could also give back a little bit,” said organizer Brock Wandel.