Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 19, 2021

EVENING: Mainly Clear & Very Cold. Temps Falling into the 10s. Sunset 5:33
OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds & Very Cold. Lows 11-16 (0-10 in Outlying Areas, Especially in Southern Illinois). Sunrise 6:34
SATURDAY: Clearing & Cold. Highs 32-37. Winds S/SE 5-10
SAT NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lows 23-28.
SUNDAY: Thickening Clouds. Windy with Showers Moving in from the West Late Afternoon/Evening. Highs 45-55 (Northeast to Southwest…46-51 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/S 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart