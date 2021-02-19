Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 19, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Mainly Clear & Very Cold.  Temps Falling into the 10s.  Sunset 5:33
OVERNIGHT:  Increasing Clouds & Very Cold.  Lows 11-16 (0-10 in Outlying Areas, Especially in Southern Illinois).  Sunrise 6:34
SATURDAY:  Clearing & Cold.  Highs 32-37.  Winds S/SE 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Lows 23-28.
SUNDAY:  Thickening Clouds.  Windy with Showers Moving in from the West Late Afternoon/Evening.  Highs 45-55 (Northeast to Southwest…46-51 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories