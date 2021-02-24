Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 24, 2021

The next full Moon will be early Saturday morning, February 27, 2021, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 3:17 AM EST. The Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Thursday night through Sunday morning. The moon is commonly referred to as the "Snow Moon".

The full Moon names used by The Old Farmer’s Almanac come from a number of places, including Native American, Colonial American, and European sources. Traditionally, each full Moon name was applied to the entire lunar month in which it occurred, not just to the full Moon itself.