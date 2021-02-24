Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 24, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Clearing Skies.  Breezy & Not too Cold with Scattered Showers Southeast of Evansville Ending Early.  Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 5:39
OVERNIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Lows 29-36 (Northeast to Southwest…30-32 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:27
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Highs 45-49.  Winds NNE 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Lows 29-32.
FRIDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with a Few Showers Late (Best Chance South-Southwest of Evansville with More Sun North of I-64).  Highs 50-55.  Winds NE/SE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories