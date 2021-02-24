Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 24, 2021

EVENING: Clearing Skies. Breezy & Not too Cold with Scattered Showers Southeast of Evansville Ending Early. Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 5:39
OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lows 29-36 (Northeast to Southwest…30-32 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:27
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs 45-49. Winds NNE 5-10
THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Lows 29-32.
FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun with a Few Showers Late (Best Chance South-Southwest of Evansville with More Sun North of I-64). Highs 50-55. Winds NE/SE 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart