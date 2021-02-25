Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 25, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 5:40
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 30-36 (North to South…31-33 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:26
FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Developing (More Across Western Kentucky After Noon).  Highs 46-52 (South to North…47-49 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE/SE 5-15
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain, Ending After Midnight.  Cool with Lows 39-43.
SATURDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun (More Sun North/More Clouds South).  Cool with Highs 59-62.  Winds SW/SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

