Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 25, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 5:40
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 30-36 (North to South…31-33 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:26
FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Developing (More Across Western Kentucky After Noon). Highs 46-52 (South to North…47-49 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE/SE 5-15
FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain, Ending After Midnight. Cool with Lows 39-43.
SATURDAY: Clouds with Some Sun (More Sun North/More Clouds South). Cool with Highs 59-62. Winds SW/SE 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart