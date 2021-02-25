Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 25, 2021

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — New video shows how a snowplow driver and crew of city workers were able to rescue a stranded COVID-19 patient in a city outside Portland, Ore. during last week’s storm.

According to his wife, a man in his 50s had come down with the virus and was in “bad shape” on Feb. 15. That day, longtime City of Camas plow driver Scott Purkeypyle said he got a call from firefighters who needed his help immediately.