Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 3, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) - Some people living around Austin, Texas, were curious to know what caused the mysterious-looking hole in the sky Tuesday afternoon.

A "hole punch cloud" (or "fallstreak") is circular gaps in altocumulus or cirrocumulus clouds. These mid- to high-level clouds are composed of "supercooled" water droplets, or liquid droplets much colder than freezing but that have yet to actually freeze. What's missing? Ice crystals.