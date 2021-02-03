Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 3, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temp Falling thru the 30s.  Sunset 5:16
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing Late.  Lows 27-30.  Sunrise 6:52
THURSDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Showers Moving in from the West during the Morning, then Increasing Later in the Afternoon.  Turning Very Windy with Highs 44-50 (Northeast to Southwest…47-49 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/SW 20-30
THU NIGHT:  Rain Ending from West to East during the Evening, Possibly as a Brief Period of Snow, then Some Clearing After Midnight. Winds Diminishing with Lows 25-29.
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Turning Very Windy with Highs 36-43 (Northeast to Southwest…41-42 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds WSW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

