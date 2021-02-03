Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 3, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temp Falling thru the 30s. Sunset 5:16
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing Late. Lows 27-30. Sunrise 6:52
THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing with Showers Moving in from the West during the Morning, then Increasing Later in the Afternoon. Turning Very Windy with Highs 44-50 (Northeast to Southwest…47-49 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/SW 20-30
THU NIGHT: Rain Ending from West to East during the Evening, Possibly as a Brief Period of Snow, then Some Clearing After Midnight. Winds Diminishing with Lows 25-29.
FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Turning Very Windy with Highs 36-43 (Northeast to Southwest…41-42 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WSW 20-30
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart