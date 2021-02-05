Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 5, 2021

SATURDAY: Clouds Increasing. Highs 37-47 (North to South…41-44 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-15

SAT NIGHT: Rain Developing Early, Changing to Snow from Northwest to Southeast, then Ending with Some Clearing Overnight (Accumulations of 1″ or Less with Locally Heavier 1-2″ Amounts Possible). Turning Windy & Cold with Lows 12-23 (Northwest to Southeast…16-18 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY: Clouds Increasing & Very Cold. Highs 22-32 (Northwest to Southeast…25-26 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart