Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 8, 2021

Winter Weather ADVISORY Mainly North of the Ohio River until 6am Tuesday​Winter Storm WATCH for all of Tri-State Late Tuesday Night thru Thursday Morning​


EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Snow/Sleet Mainly North & West of Evansville.  Temps Falling to Around 30.  Sunset 5:21
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Snow Diminishing (Possibly Mixing with Freezing Rain Across Western Kentucky).  Total Accumulations of 1-3″ Mainly North & West of Evansville with Less than 1″ Along/South of the Ohio River.  Lows 17-32 (Northwest to Southeast…25-28 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:47
TUESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy & Cold.  Highs 28-44 (Northwest to Southeast…33-35 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N 5-15
TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Scattered Mix of Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain/Rain Developing After Midnight.  Lows 20-33 (Northwest to Southeast…25-27 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Cloudy with a Scattered Mix of Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain/Rain, Increasing Later in the Afternoon.  Cold with Highs 27-39 (Northwest to Southeast…31-33 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

