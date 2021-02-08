Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 8, 2021

Winter Weather ADVISORY Mainly North of the Ohio River until 6am Tuesday​​ Winter Storm WATCH for all of Tri-State Late Tuesday Night thru Thursday Morning​

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Snow/Sleet Mainly North & West of Evansville. Temps Falling to Around 30. Sunset 5:21

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Snow Diminishing (Possibly Mixing with Freezing Rain Across Western Kentucky). Total Accumulations of 1-3″ Mainly North & West of Evansville with Less than 1″ Along/South of the Ohio River. Lows 17-32 (Northwest to Southeast…25-28 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:47

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Cold. Highs 28-44 (Northwest to Southeast…33-35 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Scattered Mix of Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain/Rain Developing After Midnight. Lows 20-33 (Northwest to Southeast…25-27 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a Scattered Mix of Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain/Rain, Increasing Later in the Afternoon. Cold with Highs 27-39 (Northwest to Southeast…31-33 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart