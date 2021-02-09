Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 9, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Winter Weather ADVISORY Along/North of the Ohio River Late Tonight thru 6pm Thursday​Ice Storm WARNING South Midnight Tonight thru 6pm Thursday​
EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy.  Temps Upper 20s to Lower 30s.  Sunset 5:23
OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Scattered Freezing Rain Moving in from the Southwest to Around the Ohio River by Daybreak where it will Mix with Snow.  Lows 21-32 (Northwest to Southeast…24-28 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:45
WEDNESDAY:  Cloudy with Scattered Freezing Rain/Rain South, Scattered Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain along the Ohio River, & Scattered Snow/Sleet North of I-64.  Cold with Highs 29-39 (Northwest to Southeast…30-34 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE/N 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Cloudy with Scattered Freezing Rain South, Scattered Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain along the Ohio River, & Scattered Snow/Sleet North of I-64.  Lows 21-28 (Northwest to Southeast…23-25 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Freezing Rain/Rain South, Scattered Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain along the Ohio River, & Scattered Snow/Sleet North of I-64 Ending.  Breezy & Cold with Highs 26-35 (Northwest to Southeast…30-32 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories