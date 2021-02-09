Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 9, 2021

Winter Weather ADVISORY Along/North of the Ohio River Late Tonight thru 6pm ThursdayIce Storm WARNING South Midnight Tonight thru 6pm Thursday
EVENING: Mostly Cloudy. Temps Upper 20s to Lower 30s. Sunset 5:23
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Scattered Freezing Rain Moving in from the Southwest to Around the Ohio River by Daybreak where it will Mix with Snow. Lows 21-32 (Northwest to Southeast…24-28 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:45
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Freezing Rain/Rain South, Scattered Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain along the Ohio River, & Scattered Snow/Sleet North of I-64. Cold with Highs 29-39 (Northwest to Southeast…30-34 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE/N 5-15
WED NIGHT: Cloudy with Scattered Freezing Rain South, Scattered Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain along the Ohio River, & Scattered Snow/Sleet North of I-64. Lows 21-28 (Northwest to Southeast…23-25 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Freezing Rain/Rain South, Scattered Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain along the Ohio River, & Scattered Snow/Sleet North of I-64 Ending. Breezy & Cold with Highs 26-35 (Northwest to Southeast…30-32 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart