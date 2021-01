(NEXSTAR) – Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park is the world's tallest active geyser, known to rocket hot water and steam nearly 400 feet into the sky.

The geyser, which laid largely dormant for 34 years, has been erupting prolifically since 2018. From March 2018 to to the present, a whopping 129 eruptions have been recorded, dazzling — and stumping — scientists.