Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – January 14, 2021

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Moving thru from West to East. Not too Chilly with Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 4:54
OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing & Not too Cold. Lows 32-34. Sunrise 7:05
FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing. Breezy with a Few Rain/Snow Showers Developing After Noon. Highs 39-44. Winds SW 10-20
FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Not too Cold with a Few Snow Showers (Minor Accumulations of Less than 1″ Possible). Lows 29-32.
SATURDAY: Cloudy & Breezy with a Few Flurries. Highs 37-40. Winds NW/W 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart