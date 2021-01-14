Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – January 14, 2021

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Moving thru from West to East.  Not too Chilly with Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 4:54
OVERNIGHT:  Some Clearing & Not too Cold.  Lows 32-34.  Sunrise 7:05
FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Breezy with a Few Rain/Snow Showers Developing After Noon.  Highs 39-44.  Winds SW 10-20
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Not too Cold with a Few Snow Showers (Minor Accumulations of Less than 1″ Possible).  Lows 29-32.
SATURDAY:  Cloudy & Breezy with a Few Flurries.  Highs 37-40.  Winds NW/W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

