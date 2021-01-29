Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – January 29, 2020

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temp Falling thru the 30s. Sunset 5:10
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 25-29. Sunrise 6:56
SATURDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Rain Developing. Breezy with Late Day Highs of 43-49 (Northeast to Southwest…45-46 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ESE 10-20
SAT NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Evening Rain, Diminishing After Midnight. Windy & Cool with Temps in the 40s.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Rain, Increasing After Noon, then Mixing with Snow Late. Windy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 45-51 (Northwest to Southeast…47-48 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/W 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart