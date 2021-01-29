Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – January 29, 2020

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temp Falling thru the 30s.  Sunset 5:10
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 25-29.  Sunrise 6:56
SATURDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Rain Developing.  Breezy with Late Day Highs of 43-49 (Northeast to Southwest…45-46 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds ESE 10-20
SAT NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Evening Rain, Diminishing After Midnight.  Windy & Cool with Temps in the 40s.
SUNDAY:  Cloudy with Scattered Rain, Increasing After Noon, then Mixing with Snow Late.  Windy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 45-51 (Northwest to Southeast…47-48 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/W 15-25

