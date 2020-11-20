Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 19, 2020

EVENING: Mainly Clear & Cool. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 4:35
OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear & Cool. Lows 45-48. Sunrise 6:37
FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing from Northwest to Southeast. Breezy & Mild with Highs 60-65. Winds SSW 10-20
FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Developing. Cool with Lows 42-50 (Northwest to Southeast…48-50 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Highs 53-65 (North to South…57-61 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-15
