Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 19, 2020

EVENING:  Mainly Clear & Cool.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 4:35
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear & Cool.  Lows 45-48.  Sunrise 6:37
FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing from Northwest to Southeast.  Breezy & Mild with Highs 60-65.  Winds SSW 10-20
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Developing.  Cool with Lows 42-50 (Northwest to Southeast…48-50 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers.  Highs 53-65 (North to South…57-61 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

