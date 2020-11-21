Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 20, 2020

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Developing North of the Ohio River. Cool with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 4:35
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Increasing. Cool with Lows 44-53 (Northwest to Southeast…49-52 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-15
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (More Numerous Along/North of the Ohio River). Highs 52-70 (Northwest to Southeast…55-57 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-15
SAT NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers, Increasing After Midnight. Cool with Lows 42-51 (Northwest to Southeast…47-49 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Ending from West to East. Breezy & Turning Cooler with Morning Highs of 50-56 (Northwest to Southeast…52-53 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling into the 40s. Winds NE/NW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart