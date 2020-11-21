Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 20, 2020

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Developing North of the Ohio River.  Cool with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 4:35
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Increasing.  Cool with Lows 44-53 (Northwest to Southeast…49-52 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-15
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (More Numerous Along/North of the Ohio River).  Highs 52-70 (Northwest to Southeast…55-57 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-15
SAT NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers, Increasing After Midnight.  Cool with Lows 42-51 (Northwest to Southeast…47-49 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers Ending from West to East.  Breezy & Turning Cooler with Morning Highs of 50-56 (Northwest to Southeast…52-53 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling into the 40s.  Winds NE/NW 10-20

