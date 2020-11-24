Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 23, 2020

EVENING: Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers North of I-64. Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 4:33
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds. Lows 33-38. Sunrise 6:41
TUESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Mild with Highs 58-62. Winds E/S 5-15
TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Mild with Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West Mainly After Midnight. Lows 51-58 (North to South…53-54 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY: Showers/T’Showers Diminishing during the Morning, then Some Clearing with a Few Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible) Developing After Noon. Windy & Warm with Highs 60-67 (Northeast to Southwest…63-65 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart