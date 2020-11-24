Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 23, 2020

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers North of I-64.  Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 4:33
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Lows 33-38.  Sunrise 6:41
TUESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Mild with Highs 58-62.  Winds E/S 5-15
TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Mild with Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West Mainly After Midnight.  Lows 51-58 (North to South…53-54 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Showers/T’Showers Diminishing during the Morning, then Some Clearing with a Few Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible) Developing After Noon.  Windy & Warm with Highs 60-67 (Northeast to Southwest…63-65 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

