Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 24, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy & Cool.  Temps 52-47.  Sunset 4:33
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West.  Mild with Temps Rising into & thru the 50s.  Sunrise 6:42
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Diminishing with a Few Storms Redeveloping After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Very Windy & Warm with Highs 61-68 (North to South…63-65 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/W 20-30
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Cool with Spotty Showers.  Lows 40-46 (Southeast to Northwest…42-45 in the Evansville Metro).
THANKSGIVING:  Mostly Cloudy & Mild.  Highs 56-61.  Winds W/S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

