Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 24, 2020

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Temps 52-47. Sunset 4:33
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West. Mild with Temps Rising into & thru the 50s. Sunrise 6:42
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Diminishing with a Few Storms Redeveloping After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Very Windy & Warm with Highs 61-68 (North to South…63-65 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 20-30
WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cool with Spotty Showers. Lows 40-46 (Southeast to Northwest…42-45 in the Evansville Metro).
THANKSGIVING: Mostly Cloudy & Mild. Highs 56-61. Winds W/S 5-10
