Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 25, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- We're less than a week away from the official end of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and it's safe to say everybody is ready to say "good riddance" to this year's hyperactive and record-breaking tropical activity.

This year's hurricane season has been well above-average with a total of 30 named storms. Of those storms, 13 were hurricanes and six were major hurricanes.