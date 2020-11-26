Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 25, 2020

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain Mainly North of the Ohio River.  Winds Diminishing with Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 4:32
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain Mainly North of the Ohio River.  Not too Cold with Lows 41-46.  Sunrise 6:43
THANKSGIVING:  Mostly Cloudy (Some Clearing West of US 41 Late).  Highs 56-61.  Winds W/SW 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Not too Cold.  Lows 38-40.
FRIDAY:  Clearing from West to East.  Mild with Highs 55-63 (Northwest to Southeast…58-59 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

