Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – November 25, 2020

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain Mainly North of the Ohio River. Winds Diminishing with Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 4:32
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain Mainly North of the Ohio River. Not too Cold with Lows 41-46. Sunrise 6:43
THANKSGIVING: Mostly Cloudy (Some Clearing West of US 41 Late). Highs 56-61. Winds W/SW 5-10
THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds & Not too Cold. Lows 38-40.
FRIDAY: Clearing from West to East. Mild with Highs 55-63 (Northwest to Southeast…58-59 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart