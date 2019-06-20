All the information you need to program your Midland WR 120, WR 100 or HH54VP can be printed out by clicking on the links below:

For More Information & Instructions for your NOAA Digital Weather Alert Radio:



CLICK HERE for written step-by-step instructions to program your Midland WR-120 weather radio.

CLICK HERE for written step-by-step instructions to program your Midland WR-100 weather radio.

CLICK HERE for written step-by-step instructions to program your Midland HH54VP

CLICK HERE for a list of SAME codes & frequencies for your weather radio.

CLICK HERE for the National Weather Service frequency map.