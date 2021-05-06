What are climate normals?

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Every ten years, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updates what is called the climate normals.

Data over the previous 30 years is used to calculate the normals, and they’ve just been updated, and some of the overall wettest days since records have been kept have been the four updates.

So with all this new data , scientists have determined the yearly normal temperature for the U.S. is now 53.3 degrees, which is one degree above what it was 20 years ago.

So what does that mean for us here?

The National Weather Service in Paducah has already made their adjustments for Evansville. The normal highs for 10 of the 12 months was increased between a tenth and 1.5 degrees.

Every month saw an increase in the low.

Also 10 of the 12 months saw an increase in the amount of precipitation as well.

April is now listed as the wettest month for Evansville, whereas it was May.



Sorry snow lovers, that number has been changed as well. The average snowfall for Evansville is 10.8 inches, which is down an inch with the new climate updates.

NOAA does these updates so when it comes to forecasting, we can continue to improve weather models to continue to work toward building better forecasts locally, nationally and globally.

Here is some additional information about the climate normals.

(This story was originally published May 6, 2021)