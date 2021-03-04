What did the 2020-2021 winter season end up looking like?

The winter season of 2020-2021 came to an end Monday and the National Weather Service in Paducah released the official numbers. Despite all the cold and being below freezing for 12 days just weeks ago, no records were broken.

First off comes the rainfall totals. While we received a lot of rain, it was in the normal range for December 1 through the end of February. Most locations received 8 to 12 inches, with the heavier amounts in our southern counties. The normal range is 9 to 13 inches.

Now to the snowfall. Officially, Evansville received six and a half inches of snow, which is nearly 4 inches below the average snowfall. But for 27 days we received a trace of snow, which means some flakes fell but nothing measurable.

Back in February, we were below freezing for close to two weeks. Over this past winter, the average high was 42.9 degrees, which is not even a degree below the average. Our average low was 26.8 degrees, which is almost a degree above the average.

As for those extremes, our warmest winter high was just several days ago where we hit 69 degrees on the very last day of meteorological winter. Our warmest was that morning at 44 degrees.

We had the coldest high on February 15 and 16 at 17 degrees. Our coldest lows were also those same mornings at two degrees.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)