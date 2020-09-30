Wildfires have reached Napa Valley, putting vineyards at risk

(WEHT) For weeks, fire fighters across the Golden State have been battling wildfires destroying property and filling the skies in the state and across the U.S. with smoke, but a glimpse of hope has arrived.

A region of the U.S. known for its wine grapes is now in danger as flames have reached Napa Valley.

According to the International Wine and Food Society, the Napa Valley wine industry represents $50 billion to the economy.

There is good news for fire fighters as dying winds are giving fire fighters hope in battling the destructive flames.

“I didn’t sleep a bit last night. I was up all night fighting, trying to save my house. Flames got everybody, pretty much. It was encircling us.”

Forecast models are also showing signs of the flames being somewhat more contained, with smoke predictions not covering near as much as the United States as it did the previous weeks.

Authorities say more than 100 buildings have burned, including homes and winery installations. About 70,000 people are under evacuation orders as well as some entire towns.

“I was just driving by and looked to my left and saw it burning. We rushed to the firefighters to try to tell them to put it out, but seems like they got enough on their hands already. I wanted to step in and put out the fire.”

Sadly, forecast models for the week ahead don’t bring any relief in sight when it comes to mother nature extinguishing the flames herself in the form of rain.

