Woman killed by falling tree as powerful storms move through Tennessee

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was killed by a falling tree as a severe thunderstorm with powerful winds moved through Weakley County early Tuesday morning.

Ray Wiggington, the director of Weakley County Emergency Management said at least six mobile homes were damaged by that falling tree around 4 a.m., as a “powerful wind storm with hurricane force winds” struck Green Field Highway 54 near Summers Road.

A woman in her late 40s was killed as a result, according to Wiggington.

Emergency crews are working to assess the extent of damage in Weakley County.

Emergency officials in neighboring Henry County reported damage to multiple structures, as well as downed trees and powerlines within the city of Paris.

There were no initial reports of injuries in Henry County.