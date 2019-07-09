WTVW FCC Public File

Online Public Inspection File

To access the WTVW online public inspection file click here. Persons with disabilities who need assistance with issues relating to the content of this station’s FCC public inspection file should contact the stations using the following phone number, or by sending an email using the address below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888‐225‐5322, 888‐835‐5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.

WTVW Contact:

Betty Gibbons

WTVW Station Manager/Program Director

Mission Broadcasting, Inc

bgibbons@tristatehomepage.com

800-879-6523