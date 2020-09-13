Indiana GOP pushing mail voting despite Trump’s derision

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Republican Party is directly appealing to voters across the state to submit mail-in ballots even as President Donald Trump has questioned the integrity of mail voting and state GOP leaders have rejected calls for easing the rules on it.

Applications for absentee mail-in ballots have been mailed to an undisclosed number of voters by the state Republican and Democratic parties.

Democratic leaders continue pushing for the state to allow no-excuse mail-in voting because of coronavirus concerns.

A Republican Party spokeswoman declined to provide any information about how many applications were mailed out, who was targeted or the cost of the mailing.

(This story was originally published on September 12, 2020)