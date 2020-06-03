Republicans monitor primary results in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH Co. (WEHT) — Several republican candidates and their families gathered a few doors down from the Republican Headquarters in Evansville to watch results of the primary elections come in.

One race they’re following closely is the battle for County Commissioner at Large where Cheryl Musgrave took a large lead over challenger Randall Chapman.



“I think Cheryl will present herself quite well tonight and I believe she’ll probably come away in good shape this evening,” said Information Coordinator with the Vanderburgh County Republican Party Kevin Harrison.

In the County Council At-Large race, four republicans are vying for three spots on the ballot. Incumbent Angela Koheler Linsey and newcomer Jill Anne Hahn appear to have solidified their spots. The third spot likely picked up by Incumbent Joe Kiefer who says if he is re-elected, he aims to be a voice for all in the community.



“I’ve always felt that, give people more time to talk and let them express themselves because even if you can’t always vote with what somebody wants, they do appreciate the fact that you listen to them,” said Kiefer.

Looking ahead to November, many candidates say they’re hopeful the coronavirus pandemic will be resolved soon and they can campaign and fundraise in-person as they normally would.



While the Republicans held an in-person watch party in Vanderburgh County, the Democrats chose not to because of the pandemic.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)