Kentucky county clerks processing absentee ballot requests

(WEHT)- County clerks across Kentucky are busy Tuesday after the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the June 23 primary election came and went Monday night.
Officials across Kentucky have been urging residents to make use of mail in voting for the primary election, which was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Henderson County Clerk Renesa Abner says absentee ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by June 23 and delivered by June 27 to be counted. People who did not receive an absentee ballot but do not wish to vote in person may also call the clerk’s office to pick up a ballot.
Absentee ballot information
|COUNTY
|Absentee ballots
|Registered voters
|Polling places open Tuesday
|Henderson
|8,685
|36,000
|1- Henderson County High School
|Daviess
|18,000 (estimated)
|76.306
|1- Owensboro Sportscenter
|Muhlenberg
|“Over 5,000”
|22,925
|2- Merle Travis Music Center, Muhlenberg County Ag Center
|Webster
|1,735
|9,761
|1- Dixon Community Center
|Hancock
|“Over 2,000”
|“About 6,000”
|1- Hancock County Clerk’s Office
|Hopkins
|4,259
|35,314
|1- Ballard Convention Center
Eyewitness News contacted the Union, McLean, and Ohio county clerks but have not received absentee ballot information.
(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)
