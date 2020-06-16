Kentucky county clerks processing absentee ballot requests

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. As President Donald Trump rails against voting by mail, many members of his own political party are embracing it to keep their voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(WEHT)- County clerks across Kentucky are busy Tuesday after the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the June 23 primary election came and went Monday night.

Officials across Kentucky have been urging residents to make use of mail in voting for the primary election, which was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henderson County Clerk Renesa Abner says absentee ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by June 23 and delivered by June 27 to be counted. People who did not receive an absentee ballot but do not wish to vote in person may also call the clerk’s office to pick up a ballot.

Absentee ballot information

COUNTY Absentee ballots Registered voters Polling places open Tuesday Henderson 8,685 36,000 1- Henderson County High School Daviess 18,000 (estimated) 76.306 1- Owensboro Sportscenter Muhlenberg “Over 5,000” 22,925 2- Merle Travis Music Center, Muhlenberg County Ag Center Webster 1,735 9,761 1- Dixon Community Center Hancock “Over 2,000” “About 6,000” 1- Hancock County Clerk’s Office Hopkins 4,259 35,314 1- Ballard Convention Center

Eyewitness News contacted the Union, McLean, and Ohio county clerks but have not received absentee ballot information.

